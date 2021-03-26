Home / Cities / Jaipur News / Rajasthan to give 50 lakh ex-gratia if ration dealers, scribes die of Covid
Rajasthan to give 50 lakh ex-gratia if ration dealers, scribes die of Covid

The Finance Department issued an order in this regard on Thursday.
PTI | , Jaipur
UPDATED ON MAR 26, 2021 07:36 PM IST
A senior citizen gets his Covid-19 vaccine shot at a government hospital in a village near Ajmer, Rajasthan.(File photo)

The Rajasthan government will now give an ex-gratia amount of 50 lakh to the kin of ration dealers and accredited journalists if they die due to Covid-19 in the state.

The Finance Department issued an order in this regard on Thursday.

The personnel of police, jail and health departments, and other frontline workers were already covered so far.

