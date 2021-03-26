Rajasthan to give ₹50 lakh ex-gratia if ration dealers, scribes die of Covid
The Finance Department issued an order in this regard on Thursday.
The Rajasthan government will now give an ex-gratia amount of ₹50 lakh to the kin of ration dealers and accredited journalists if they die due to Covid-19 in the state.
The personnel of police, jail and health departments, and other frontline workers were already covered so far.