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Rajasthan's Anti-Narcotics Task Force seizes banned chemical drug, arrests two

Rajasthan's Anti-Narcotics Task Force seizes banned chemical drug, arrests two

Published on: May 08, 2026 08:52 pm IST
PTI |
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Jaipur, Rajasthan Police's Anti-Narcotics Task Force has arrested two persons and seized around 234 kilogrammes of banned chemical drug, 2-Bromo-4-Methyl Propiophenone, a key precursor used in manufacturing synthetic drug mephedrone, a powerful and highly addictive synthetic stimulant that mimics the effects of ecstasy and cocaine.

Rajasthan's Anti-Narcotics Task Force seizes banned chemical drug, arrests two

ANTF Inspector General Vikas Kumar said on Friday that the consignment was being transported from Hyderabad to the Gudamalani area in Barmer district for manufacturing the synthetic drug.

He said the seizure was part of ANTF's larger strategy to target not only narcotic substances but also the precursor chemicals used in their production.

The chemical was concealed in six drums containing 12 packets inside a tanker, which was intercepted near Ramji Ka Gol town.

"The seized chemical, also commonly known as 'bromo', is chemically identified as 2-Bromo-4-Methyl Propiophenone and is one of the primary ingredients used in manufacturing mephedrone. Considering its hazardous nature, it is a controlled substance," Kumar said.

He said experts estimated that around 60 kgs of mephedrone could have been manufactured from the seized consignment, with the market value of the drug running into several crores of rupees.

The arrested accused were identified as Dinesh Bishnoi , a resident of Barmer district, and Kamlesh Bishnoi , a resident of Balotra district.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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Home / Cities / Jaipur / Rajasthan's Anti-Narcotics Task Force seizes banned chemical drug, arrests two
Home / Cities / Jaipur / Rajasthan's Anti-Narcotics Task Force seizes banned chemical drug, arrests two
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