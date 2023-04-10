Home / Cities / Jaipur News / Rajasthan's first Vande Bharat to be flagged off on Wednesday | 5 facts

Rajasthan's first Vande Bharat to be flagged off on Wednesday | 5 facts

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Apr 10, 2023 09:37 PM IST

The service, which will connect Ajmer and Delhi Cantt, will be the fourteenth Vande Bharat train.

At 11 am on Wednesday, prime minister Narendra Modi will flag off Rajasthan's first Vande Bharat Express, doing so via video conferencing.

Vande Bharat trains are currently operational on 13 routes across the country (Image courtesy: PTI)
The train, said the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) on Monday, will improve the connectivity of major tourist destinations in Rajasthan, and also provide a boost to the socio-economic development in the region.

Here are 5 facts about Rajasthan's first Vande Bharat Express:

(1.) The inaugural service will begin its run from Jaipur, and terminate at Delhi Cantt. The regular service, however, will connect Ajmer and Delhi Cantt; it will begin its run on April 13.

(2.) The Ajmer-Delhi Cantt Vande Bharat will stop at Jaipur, Alwar and Gurugram, covering a distance of more than 400 kms in 5 hours 15 minutes; the current fastest train on the route, the Ajmer-New Delhi Shatabdi Express, has an official journey time of 6 hours 15 minutes.

(3.) According to HT's sister publication Live Hindustan, the train will operate throughout the week, except Wednesday. The official schedule, however, is yet to be announced.

(4.) As per PMO, the Ajmer-Delhi Cantt Vande Bharat will be the world's first- semi-high speed passenger train on high-rise overhead electric (OHE) territory.

(5.) Launched in Feb 2019, Vande Bharat Express is currently operational on 13 routes. This includes three services launched earlier this month (Bhopal-Hazrat Nizamuddin, Chennai-Coimbatore, and Secunderabad-Tirupati).

