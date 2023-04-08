Vande Bharat trains now operational on 13 routes in India. See full list

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday dedicated 12th Vande Bharat Express train to the nation. The inauguration ceremony was held in Telangana's Secunderabad where he flagged off the semi-high speed train which will operate between Tiurpati and Secunderabad. Vande Bharat Express train is the fastest train in India, with a top speed of 180 kmph.(MINT_PRINT)

PM Modi also boarded the train at the railway station and interacted with school children.

Later in the day, PM Modi will visit Chennai where he will flag off another Vande Bharat Express between Chennai and Coimbatore, the first such service connecting two Tamil Nadu cities. With the inauguration of these two routes, India will operationalise 13 Vande Bharat Express trains across the country.

The Vande Bharat trains have been a huge hit among commuters. It is the fastest train in India, with a top speed of 180 kmph, while the operational speed is 130 kmph, keeping in mind safety concerns.

Vande Bharat train routes:

1. New Delhi - Varanasi Vande Bharat Express: The first Vande Bharat train was flagged off on the New Delhi- Kanpur- Allahabad-Varanasi route on February 15, 2019. The train runs on five days except Monday and Thursday. The train departs from New Delhi railway station at 6:00 am and reaches Varanasi at 2:00 pm covering a distance of 759 km.

2. New Delhi - Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra (J&K) Vande Bharat Express: This Vande Bharat train runs between New Delhi station and Mata Vaishno Devi's base camp Katra, covering the distance in eight hours. The train runs on six days except Tuesday. The train departs from New Delhi railway station at 6:00 am and reaches Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra at 2:00 pm.

3. Gandhinagar- Mumbai Vande Bharat Express: This Vande Bharat Express was recently launched by PM Modi on September 30, 2022. The train runs on six days except Sunday. The train departs from Mumbai Central at 6:00 am and reaches Gandhinagar Capital station at 12:25 pm covering the distance of 522 km.

4. New Delhi - Amb Andaura in Himachal Pradesh Vande Bharat Express: The train runs on six days except Friday. The train departs from New Delhi railway station at 05:50 am and reaches Amb Anadaura at 11:05 am.

5. Chennai-Mysuru Vande Bharat Express: The train runs on six days except Wednesday. The train departs from Chennai at 05:50 am and reaches Mysuru Junction at 12:20 pm covering the distance of 401 km.

6. Nagpur-Bilaspur Vande Bharat Express: This train serves between Maharastra's Nagpur and Chattisgarh's Bilaspur. The train runs on six days except Saturday. The train departs from Nagpur railway station at 02:05 pm and reaches Bilaspur at 07:35 pm.

7. Howrah - New Jalpaiguri Vande Bharat Express: PM Modi virtually flagged off West Bengal's first Vande Bharat Express train on December 30, 2022. The train runs on six days except Wednesday. The train leaves Howrah Junction at 05:55 am and reaches New Jalpaiguri at 1:25 pm covering a distance of 454 km in seven hours and thirty minutes.

8. Secunderabad-Visakhapatnam Vande Bharat Express: This train operates between Telangana's Secunderabad and Andhra Pradesh's port city of Visakhapatnam. The train runs on six days except Sunday. The train departs from Secunderabad Junction at 3:00 pm and arrives at Visakhapatnam Railway Station at 11:30 pm.

9. Mumbai- Solapur Vande Bharat Express: This train between Mumbai and Solapur runs on six days except Wednesday. The train departs from Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminal (CST) at 4:05 pm and reaches Solapur at 10:40 pm covering a 6 hours and 35-minute long journey.

10. Mumbai- Shirdi Vande Bharat Express: This Vande Bharat train runs between Mumbai CST station and Sainagar Shirdi, covering the distance in five hours and 20 minutes. The train departs at 6.20 am from Mumbai and reaches Shirdi at 11.40 am. The train runs on six days except Tuesday.

11. Delhi's Hazrat Nizamuddin- Bhopal's Rani Kamlapati station Vande Bharat Express: PM Modi on April 1 flagged off the 11th Vande Bharat Express train from the Rani Kamalapati station in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal. The train operates from Bhopal to Hazrat Nizamuddin station instead of New Delhi railway station - to save time by half an hour. This train covers the distance of 700 km in seven hours and 45 minutes. It operates on six days except Saturday. It departs from Bhopal at 5:55 am and reaches Delhi at 1:45 pm.

12. Secunderabad- Tirupati Vande Bharat Express: The Secunderabad-Tirupati Vande Bharat Express, connecting IT City, Hyderabad with the Abode of Lord Venkateswara, Tirupati, is the second Vande Bharat train to be started from Telangana within a short span of three months. The train will reduce the travel time between the two cities by almost three-and-a-half hours and will be particularly beneficial for passengers on pilgrimage. The train will cover a distance of 660 km between the two cities in eight hours and 30 minutes. The train will at 6 am from Secunderabad and will reach Tirupati at 2:30 pm. It will operate on six days except Tuesday.

13. Chennai-Coimbatore Vande Bharat Express (to be launched today): This Vande Bharat train will run between Chennai and Coimbatore covering a distance of 495 km in six hours and 10 minutes. It will run on six days except Wednesday. The train is scheduled to depart from Coimbatore at 6 am and reach Chennai Central at 12.10 pm.