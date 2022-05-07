Rajasthan’s nod for recruitment for 1,000 posts in government colleges

Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot said on Friday that the state finance department has given a nod for the recruitment of 1,000 posts in government colleges.

Taking to Twitter, the chief minister said, “After completing all formalities, the notification of recruitment will be issued by the Rajasthan Public Service Commission by June this year.”

The decision was taken after he had addressed a meeting of the state's higher education department.

Gehlot added that concerning transfers, priority should be given to widows, abandoned, single women, the differently-abled and people suffering from a serious illness.

The chief minister also said that the state government is introducing a distance education scheme for girls. “This scheme is being introduced to connect girls and women with higher education opportunities who cannot go to colleges and universities regularly because of any reasons,” Gehlot further wrote on the microblogging website.

“With these efforts of the government, Rajasthan is making its mark among the leading states of the country in the field of girl child education,” he said in a tweet that followed.

The Rajasthan chief minister also pointed out that investors from all over India and the globe are attracted to Rajasthan because of its positive atmosphere and "great potential" for them.

"We must work together to strengthen Rajasthan's image with the slogan 'Padharo Mhare Desh' so that investors do not face any kind of problem here,” Gehlot said as he addressed a review meeting on the preparations for 'Invest Rajasthan-2022' at his residence, news agency PTI reported.

The 'Invest Rajasthan' will be organised in October at the Jaipur Exhibition and Convention Center in Sitapura.

