Rajya Sabha polls: Gehlot fears horse-trading as BJP backs media baron

JAIPUR: Chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday hit out at the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for backing media baron Subhash Chandra’s candidature for the fourth Rajya Sabha seat from Rajasthan as an Independent. He said the BJP wants to disturb the atmosphere through horse trading. “All three candidates of Congress will win the elections,” he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Congress has fielded Mukul Wasnik, Pramod Tiwari, and Randeep Singh Surjewala while BJP has named former minister Ghanshyam Tiwari for June 10 Rajya Sabha polls. All the five candidates filed their nominations on Tuesday.

Gehlot questioned where will the BJP get votes for Chandra? “They want to do horse trading. They will disturb the atmosphere of the state. This is not a good tradition.” He said 19 Congress lawmakers, who revolted against him in 2020, remain with the party. Gehlot claimed there was an offer of ₹10 crore as the first instalment to the lawmakers at that time but they stood by the government. “In such a situation, what can the BJP expect from them? They supported the government and stood firm and united.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Chandra said he was confident of winning. “Last time, I was elected to Rajya Sabha from Haryana. This time I urged the BJP leaders to support my candidature from Rajasthan. originally, I am from Fatehpur in Shekhawati region [of Rajasthan].” He added he decided to contest after talks with Independent lawmakers.

Political analysts said the BJP backed Chandra considering resentment in the Congress over the nomination of outsiders for Rajya Sabha, and the feud between Gehlot and Sachin Pilot. BJP has 30 surplus votes and it needs another 11 for the second seat.

State BJP chief Satish Poonia said they are supporting Chandra as he is from Rajasthan. “I am confident he will win the seat.”

In 2016, BJP also backed Chandra, who was elected to Rajya Sabha from Haryana after 14 Congress votes were declared invalid.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON