Armed robbers loot six jewellery shops in Bikaner; one shot dead by police

One of the six robbers, who were on the run after robbing multiple jewellery shops in Rajasthan’s Momasar in Bikaner district, was gunned down early Friday morning by police in Sikar district following a chase and fierce gunfight between the two sides, officials said.

(Representative Photo)

According to the police, a six-member-gang were on the run after robbing six jewellery shops at Momasar village in Bikaner’s Dungargarh. Upon receiving the information, a police team from Momasar and Dungargarh swung in action to nab the accused.

The robbers were initially tracked on the Bikaner-Jaipur national highway where the Ratangarh and Fatehpur police had set a check post, police said.

Police said that the robbers broke the check post and fled but were intercepted near the Sikar border by the Sikar and Bikaner police.

“The police spotted them near the Sikar border. Both sides engaged in a fierce gunfight in which one member of the gang was shot dead. The other members escaped the spot taking advantage of the dark. We are yet searching for them,” Sikar superintendent of police (SP) Karan Sharma said.

Sharma said they are questioning locals for further leads. He said that the police have set up 12 chek-posts in different places with about 150 personnel stationed, said the SP.

