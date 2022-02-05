Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
jaipur news

Severe Cold conditions in Rajasthan; Churu coldest place in the state

Churu recorded a minimum temperature of 3.3 degrees Celsius on Friday night, a meteorological department official said.
Published on Feb 05, 2022 05:32 PM IST
PTI | , Jaipur

Cold conditions persisted in parts of Rajasthan with Churu being the coldest place with a minimum temperature of 3.3 degrees Celsius on Friday night, a meteorological department official said.

Sikar recorded a minimum temperature of 3.5 degrees Celsius, followed by 3.6 degrees Celsius in Sangaria, 3.7 degrees Celsius in Karauli, 3.9 degrees Celsius in Chittorgarh, 4.4 degrees Celsius in Bhilwara, 4.6 degrees Celsius in Pilani, 4.8 degrees Celsius in Alwar, 5.2 degrees Celsius in Anta, 5.5 degrees Celsius in Sriganganagar, 5.8 degrees Celsius each in Alwar and Fatehpur.

Various other places across the state recorded minimum temperatures below 10 degrees Celsius.

The maximum temperature was recorded between 19 degrees Celsius and 29 degrees Celsius at most places in the state.

