Severe cold conditions in Rajasthan; Fatehpur coldest place in state at 2.5°C

Vendors warm themselves around a bonfire during a cold foggy morning.(AFP)
Published on Jan 12, 2022 02:48 PM IST
PTI | , Jaipur

Severe cold conditions gripped parts of Rajasthan on Wednesday, with Fatehpur in Sikar recorded as the coldest place in the state after recording a minimum of 2.5 degrees Celsius.

Weather officials said night temperatures dipped at several places in the state.

“Fatehpur in Sikar was recorded as the coldest place with a minimum of 2.5 degrees Celsius followed by Churu where the night temperature was 3.4 degrees Celsius Tuesday night,” they said.

According to the MeT department, the night temperature was 3.8 degrees Celsius in Karauli, 4.1 degrees in Bhilwara, 4.6 degrees in Chittorgarh and Anta (Baran), 5.1 degrees in Nagaur, 5.5 degrees in Sikar, Vanasthali (Tonk) and Alwar, 5.8 degrees in Dabok, and 5.9 degrees Celsius in Tonk.

The state capital Jaipur and Pilani recorded a minimum temperature of 6.5 degrees Celsius.

The MeT added that the cold conditions will remain unchanged during the next 24 hours.

 

