Smuggled products worth 125 cr seized in one month in Rajasthan: EC data

The enforcement agencies in poll-bound Rajasthan have seized cash, narcotics, liquor, and freebies worth Rs.125 crore from the interstate and international border areas in the last one month, according to the data released by the State Election Commission (EC) on Friday.

Rajasthan police (File Photo)

The data also showed that of the total seizures, around 30% of the products were seized in the last week.

According to the EC, agencies, including the state police, excise department, income tax department, enforcement directorate, and border security forces seized around Rs.64.3 crore worth of drugs and narcotics, Rs.9.72 in cash, liquor worth Rs.14.93 crore, and freebies worth Rs.12.93 crore between August 28 and October 1.

On October 1, Chief Election Commissioner Rajeev Kumar in a press conference said that the commission has also taken a series of measures to prevent the cross-border supplies of liquor, cash, freebies, and drugs from inter-state and international borders.

“We will have zero tolerance in this case. Around 251 border police check posts, 42 excise department border check posts, and 64 forest check posts will be installed in the prone areas at the time of the election,” said the CEC, adding that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) was also directed to strictly monitor any illicit cash transfer through wallets.

While Jaipur inspector general Umesh Datta reported to the EC that around 425 cartons of liquor from Punjab, with an estimated value of Rs.55 lakh were seized on October 5 by state police while being smuggled in a truck, another 227 cartons of liquor hidden in motorcycle parts, were seized, on the same evening by Manoharpura police.

Central Bureau of Narcotics, Kota, also intercepted a truck in Jhalawar’s Kayasara forest area on October 5 and recovered 43 plastic bags containing poppy straw (Doda Chura) weighing 843.00 Kgs, special intelligence sources reported.

