Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Jaipur News / Stalker kills woman in Rajasthan
jaipur news

Stalker kills woman in Rajasthan

Police said the accused had been stalking the woman, pressuring her to get into a relationship with him
Image for representation. (File photo)
Published on Oct 25, 2021 01:15 PM IST
By Sachin Saini

A 22-year-old stalker allegedly killed a woman with a sharp-edged weapon and then clung onto her body lying in a pool of blood at Thanwala in Rajasthan’s Jalore district on Sunday.

Police said the accused had been stalking the woman, a mother of two whose husband works in Maharashtra, for some time and was pressuring her to get into a relationship with him. When she spurned him, he allegedly murdered her, they added.

Niranjan Pratap Singh, a local police officer, said the accused was arrested on Monday and was being produced in a local court. He added the 32-year-old woman’s post-mortem has been conducted and her body was handed over to her family. Singh said the victim and the accused belong to the same village.

Singh cited the complaint of the woman’s brother-in-law and added the accused came to a site where the woman was working under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act and started shouting: “I would not leave you alive.” He then started hitting the woman continuously with the sharp-edged weapon. The villagers informed the police and separated the accused from the body. Police said the man was unconscious and taken to a hospital.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
For You
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
T20 World Cup 2021
SBI PO recruitment 2021
Today's Panchang
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP