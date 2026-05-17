Jaipur, Three separate road accidents in Rajasthan's Nagaur, Balotra and Pratapgarh districts claimed 10 lives, police said on Sunday.

Ten killed in separate road accidents in Rajasthan

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A Rajasthan roadways bus collided head-on with a car in Nagaur district on Sunday, killing four people and injuring four others, police said.

Kuchera SHO Habib Khan said the collision, which occurred on the Merta-Kuchera road, was so severe that the car was completely mangled, killing all four occupants on the spot.

The deceased have been identified as Amrish Puri , a constable posted with Pali police, Umesh Puri alias Akash , Rukma Devi and Neetu , all residents of Borunda area in Jodhpur district.

Four passengers travelling in the bus were injured and are undergoing treatment in Jodhpur. Police and locals carried out rescue operations, and bodies trapped in the wreckage were pulled out with difficulty.

Preliminary investigation suggests overspeeding and the head-on collision as the cause of the accident, officials said.

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{{^usCountry}} In Balotra district, three people were killed and three others seriously injured after a speeding SUV overturned on the Bharatmala Expressway near Asotra under Jasol police station limits. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In Balotra district, three people were killed and three others seriously injured after a speeding SUV overturned on the Bharatmala Expressway near Asotra under Jasol police station limits. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The victims, residents of Gujarat's Mehsana district, were on their way to Ramdevra for pilgrimage when the vehicle went out of control and overturned. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The victims, residents of Gujarat's Mehsana district, were on their way to Ramdevra for pilgrimage when the vehicle went out of control and overturned. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Ajmal , his brother Namoolam and Hitesh Bhai died on the spot, while three others, including a child, were admitted to the district hospital in Balotra. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ajmal , his brother Namoolam and Hitesh Bhai died on the spot, while three others, including a child, were admitted to the district hospital in Balotra. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} In Pratapgarh district, three men were killed after a speeding trailer truck rammed into two motorcycles on National Highway-56 near Sevra village under Dhamotar police station limits late Saturday night. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In Pratapgarh district, three men were killed after a speeding trailer truck rammed into two motorcycles on National Highway-56 near Sevra village under Dhamotar police station limits late Saturday night. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Those killed have been identified as Raju from Pratapgarh, and Akalakh and Abbas from Rajsamand district. The trailer truck driver fled the scene but was later apprehended by police. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Those killed have been identified as Raju from Pratapgarh, and Akalakh and Abbas from Rajsamand district. The trailer truck driver fled the scene but was later apprehended by police. {{/usCountry}}

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Police said preliminary investigations in all three cases point to overspeeding and negligent driving as the primary causes of the accidents.

Cases have been registered and further investigation is underway.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

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