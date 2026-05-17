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Ten killed in separate road accidents in Rajasthan

Ten killed in separate road accidents in Rajasthan

Published on: May 17, 2026 04:54 pm IST
PTI |
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Jaipur, Three separate road accidents in Rajasthan's Nagaur, Balotra and Pratapgarh districts claimed 10 lives, police said on Sunday.

Ten killed in separate road accidents in Rajasthan

A Rajasthan roadways bus collided head-on with a car in Nagaur district on Sunday, killing four people and injuring four others, police said.

Kuchera SHO Habib Khan said the collision, which occurred on the Merta-Kuchera road, was so severe that the car was completely mangled, killing all four occupants on the spot.

The deceased have been identified as Amrish Puri , a constable posted with Pali police, Umesh Puri alias Akash , Rukma Devi and Neetu , all residents of Borunda area in Jodhpur district.

Four passengers travelling in the bus were injured and are undergoing treatment in Jodhpur. Police and locals carried out rescue operations, and bodies trapped in the wreckage were pulled out with difficulty.

Preliminary investigation suggests overspeeding and the head-on collision as the cause of the accident, officials said.

Police said preliminary investigations in all three cases point to overspeeding and negligent driving as the primary causes of the accidents.

Cases have been registered and further investigation is underway.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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Home / Cities / Jaipur / Ten killed in separate road accidents in Rajasthan
Home / Cities / Jaipur / Ten killed in separate road accidents in Rajasthan
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