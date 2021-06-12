Tensions resurface among Pilot camp, CM Gehlot in Rajasthan: Report

Tensions among Congress leaders in Rajasthan resurfaced on Saturday as MLAs belonging to the Sachin Pilot camp grew restless over allegedly not getting what they wanted in the government and closed ranks to press for their demands strongly, people familiar with the developments told news agency PTI.

The panel appointed by the Congress to sort out the differences between Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot are yet to come up with the solution. “Vacant positions in the cabinet, boards and commissions would be filled soon and we are in talks with all,” Congress leader Ajay Maken said. He also said that if Sachin Pilot would be angry then he would not have been in close contact with him.

Leaders in the Sachin Pilot camp have also said that they are feeling ‘pressured’ by Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot to switch sides. These leaders also said that they will fight for their dues ‘within the party framework.’

People familiar with the developments also said that delay in the redressal of grievances which were earlier promised is making leaders in the Pilot camp restless. They also said that the chief minister is refusing to give them their due. The Congress government in Rajasthan faced a huge crisis after Sachin Pilot and 19 other MLAs revolted against Ashok Gehlot last year.

Pilot earlier this week denied rumours of him leaving the party and also refuted speculations regarding a switch to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). “Rita Bahuguna Joshi said she spoke to Sachin. She might have spoken to Sachin Tendulkar (the cricketer). She doesn't have the courage to speak to me,” Pilot had said dismissing claims of him speaking to the BJP leader over a possible switch.

Congress MLA Hemaram Choudhary who resigned on May 18 also met Sachin Pilot in Jaipur on Friday morning. Pilot loyalist PR Meena also demanded expansion of the Rajasthan cabinet and said that leaders were growing impatient. “The party high command should take a decision at the earliest because everyone is waiting,” he said. Meena also said that he was ready to die for Pilot.

(with PTI inputs)