'Those involved in rioting won't be spared': Rajasthan CM on Karauli clash

Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot has assured strict action against those responsible for communal clashes that broke out in the Karauli city - about 170 km from Jaipur - a day ago. “Those involved in inciting riots will not be spared and stringent action will be taken against them. Rule of law will be followed in the state," news agency ANI quoted Gehlot as saying on Sunday.

Clashes broke out in Karauli after stones were thrown at a motorcycle rally, leaving at least 35 people injured. A curfew was later enforced in the city to avoid further chaos. Thirty-six people were also detained soon after, officials said. The situation is currently under control, while the curfew still remains.

The clashes took place when a rally to mark Nav Samvatsar - the first day of the new year under the Hindu calendar - was passing through a Muslim-dominated area when some people threw stones. A few shops and bikes were damaged, leading to an escalation of the violence, reported news agency PTI. “Around 35 people suffered injuries. Of them, around 10 are under treatment at a local hospital. One injured person was referred to a Jaipur SMS Hospital in critical condition while the rest were discharged after primary treatment,” the police control room said.

Officials said 600 policemen, including 50 officers of the ranks of deputy superintendent of police and inspector, have been deployed and four IPS officers have been sent from Jaipur to Karauli.

In a statement, Karauli district magistrate Rajendra Singh Shekhawat said the prohibitory orders will remain in place till 12am on April 4. Internet services would also be shut till April 3 midnight.

(With inputs from ANI, PTI)

