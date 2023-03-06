Three, including minor, killed in lightning strike in Rajasthan’s Barmer

Three people, including a 5-year-old minor girl, were killed in two separate incidents after being struck by lightning in Rajasthan’s Barmer district. The first incident, in which a man and his niece were killed, was reported from Sindhary police station area while the other was reported from Sadar, the police said.

Representational image. (AP FIle)

Sindhary station house officer Surendra Kumar said that on Saturday evening. a man, identified as Kheraj Ram (22) and his minor niece were sitting in their farm when lightning struck them and they died on the spot. Both were rushed to the hospital but were declared dead on arrival.

In Sadar, the police said Shera Ram (66), a resident of Chawa village, sustained critical injuries after lightning struck him while he was working in a field. His body was handed over to the family members after post-mortem and a case of unnatural death was lodged, the police said.

Due sudden change in the weather, rain and hailstorm were reported in many parts of Barmer. It is learnt that lightning strikes have also killed livestock in the district.

