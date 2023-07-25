Tigress T-84 spotted with three cubs in Ranthambore: Forest official

A tigress along with her three cubs was spotted in Ranthambore by the field staff in the Sawai Madhopur range, said a senior forest official. The officer added that T-84, the daughter of T-19 seemed to be very weak. (HT Photo)

“The tigress T-84 (Arrowhead) was seen to be roaming around with her three cubs. The cubs were around one-and-a-half months old. It is the second time she gave birth to three cubs after delivering a litter of another three cubs nine years ago,” said P Kathirvel, the field director of Ranthambore Tiger Project.

The officer added that T-84, the daughter of T-19 seemed to be very weak before delivering the cubs following which she was kept under special monitoring. However, she is completely fit now.

Spread across 1,334 square kilometres, Ranthambore Tiger Reserve (RTR) has around 89 tigers.

At present, Rajasthan has four tiger reserves namely Sariska Tiger Reserve in Alwar, Mukundra Hills Tiger Reserve in Kota, and Ramgarh Vishdhari Tiger Reserve in Bundi.

