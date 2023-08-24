Rajasthan: 28-yr-old man jailed for life over sexual assault, murder of minor girl

A 28-year-old tutor was on Wednesday sentenced to life imprisonment by a POCSO court for murdering his minor student in 2022 after she had stopped him from molesting her.

The man arrested on February 22 from his cousin’s house in Haryana’s Gurugram. (Representative file image)

The man identified as Gaurav Jain, was arrested on February 22 from his cousin’s house in Haryana’s Gurugram.

According to police, Jain, a BTech graduate and resident of the Bajajkhana area in Kota’s Ramura city, confessed that he had been conspiring for over a month to murder the minor girl if she refused his proposal.

After the rejection, the accused tried to sexually assault the minor failing which he tied her hands and murdered her, a police official said in a statement released on Wednesday.

The family of the girl had filed an FIR (first information report) against Jain after her body was recovered from the tutor’s residence on the same day under IPC (Indian Penal Code) Section 302 (murder) and relevant sections of the POCSO Act.

“Meanwhile, Jain dressed up as a woman and kept changing his locations to evade arrest for nine days after committing the crime. Police also constituted 33 different teams. A ₹10,000 bounty was also announced in Jain’s name by the Kota City police. Many other civil society organisations also announced a ₹5,00,000 bounty on his arrest,” said police.