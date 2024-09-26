Two people, including minor girl, found dead in Udaipur; leopard attack suspected

In another incident, a man was killed in an alleged attack by a leopard in Udaipur’s Jahdol village on Thursday.
The victim, 50-year-old Shankar Lal Gameti, had gone to the forest to collect firewood when he was allegedly attacked by the leopard.
Deputy Conservator of Forest (DCF), Udaipur, Ajay Chittora said, “The investigation is still underway, and further details will become clear once it is complete. Based on the claims of locals and the ongoing series of leopard attacks in the area, it is believed to be a death caused by a leopard attack”.
Ranger Jhadol range, Hori Lal Saini confirmed the death of Shanker Lal. He said that the body remains at the scene of the incident as villagers are protesting asking for compensation and the leopard’s capture.