Bengaluru leopard task force intensifies search as big cat spotted in Electronic City, issues public warning

The Leopard Task Force in Bengaluru has ramped up its efforts to locate a leopard that was reportedly sighted in the Electronic City area on Tuesday. Task Force has commenced a series of announcements near the toll gates at Electronic City in Bengaluru. (X/ANI)

The leopard was spotted crossing a flyover near a toll plaza in Electronic City at 3 am on Tuesday. Its movements were captured on CCTV at the Phase 1 toll plaza. The big cat was observed moving from the Panak India Company area to the Nettur Technical Training Foundation (NTTF) ground.

According to news agency ANI, the Task Force has commenced a series of announcements near the toll gates at Electronic City to alert residents and commuters about the ongoing search operations. Residents are advised to remain vigilant and report any sightings or unusual activity to the authorities immediately.

Leopard sightings in the past

This recent sighting follows another leopard being spotted at BRS layout of Bengaluru’s Jigani area, leading officials to speculate that it might be the same leopard. Since Jigani is located near the Bannerghatta forest, there could have been a possibility that a leopard wandered out from the forest.

A few months ago, a leopard was spotted near a house in the Chikka Togur region, which is surrounded by NICE Road. The wild animal was eventually captured after a trap was set.

In November last year, forest department officials tracked a leopard in the city's outskirts at Kudlu Gate near Electronic City and tried capturing it. They set up a cage to tranquilise and trap the animal, but their efforts were unsuccessful. Ultimately, they were forced to shoot the leopard.

