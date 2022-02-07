Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
jaipur news

Unabated cold wave in Rajasthan; Chittorgarh coldest at 5.0 degrees Celsius

According to the Meteorological Department, the weather will be more or less similar in the state for a few days.
Representational image
Published on Feb 07, 2022 03:16 PM IST
PTI | , Jaipur

Cold conditions continue to prevail in parts of Rajasthan despite a slight increase in minimum temperature, a MeT department spokesperson said. 

Chittorgarh was recorded the coldest on Sunday night with 5.0 degrees Celsius followed by 5.3 degrees in Karauli, 6.5 degrees each in Bhilwara and Dabok, 6.9 degrees in Anta, 8.0 degrees in Sawai Madhopur, 8.4 degrees in Alwar, 8.9 degrees in Sangaria and 9.0 degrees in Bundi.

Most of the parts of the state recorded a minimum night temperature below 10 degrees Celsius. It was 12.2 degrees Celsius in Jaipur.

In the last 24 hours, the maximum temperature in Dungarpur was 29.2 degrees Celsius. 

Topics
rajasthan jaipur weather
