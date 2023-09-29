Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / Cities / Jaipur News / Vasundhara Raje confidant, Rajput leader Devi Singh Bhati rejoins BJP

Vasundhara Raje confidant, Rajput leader Devi Singh Bhati rejoins BJP

ByUrvashi Dev Rawal
Sep 29, 2023 04:14 PM IST

Bhati, 78, is a seven-time MLA from the Kolayat assembly seat and is said to wield influence in the Rajput community

Former chief minister Vasundhara Raje’s confidant Devi Singh Bhati rejoined the BJP on Thursday, a day after union home minister Amit Shah and national party president JP Nadda held parleys with Raje.

Devi Singh Bhati (HT photo)

Bhati, a former minister and MLA from Kolayat, rejoined the party in presence of BJP’s Rajasthan in-charge Arun Singh, Rajasthan election in-charge Pralhad Joshi, state BJP president CP Joshi and leader of opposition Rajendra Rathore. Bhati had quit the party in 2019.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

“I am happy to return after five years. Past grievances are forgotten. I will work to ensure that the BJP returns to power,” Bhati said.

Sources said the issue of re-entry of leaders from the Raje camp figured in her talks with the top brass on Wednesday night. Raje convinced the top leadership to allow Bhati and some other leaders considered close to her to return as it would be beneficial to the party.

Bhati, 78, is a seven time MLA from Kolayat, an assembly seat under the Bikaner Lok Sabha constituency. He lost the 2013 election and in 2018, the BJP gave the party ticket to his daughter-in-law Poonam Kanwar. She lost the election and Bhati accused Union minister and BJP MP from Bikaner Arjum Ram Meghwal of campaigning against Kanwar to defeat her.

Bhati had openly backed Raje, calling for her to be made the face of the 2023 election. Bhati had claimed that he had been trying to rejoin the BJP but Meghwal had stalled his entry.

Analyst Manish Godha said the return of Bhati shows that Raje is being given importance in the party. “The BJP has tried to assuage Raje who has been miffed at not being made the face of the election and not being given any substantial role. The party has also managed damage control on seats where Bhati has influence.”

Bhati is said to have influence in the Rajput community and on assembly seats in Bikaner. His re-entry in the BJP will be a relief to the BJP as he could have cut the party’s votes in Bikaner.

Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Urvashi Dev Rawal

Urvashi Dev Rawal is assistant editor with Hindustan Times Rajasthan edition and is based in Jaipur. She reports on politics, development journalism and women’s issues. She has reported from Delhi and Gujarat previously....view detail

Topics
bjp vasundhara raje amit shah rajasthan
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP