Vasundhara Raje confidant, Rajput leader Devi Singh Bhati rejoins BJP

Former chief minister Vasundhara Raje’s confidant Devi Singh Bhati rejoined the BJP on Thursday, a day after union home minister Amit Shah and national party president JP Nadda held parleys with Raje.

Devi Singh Bhati

Bhati, a former minister and MLA from Kolayat, rejoined the party in presence of BJP’s Rajasthan in-charge Arun Singh, Rajasthan election in-charge Pralhad Joshi, state BJP president CP Joshi and leader of opposition Rajendra Rathore. Bhati had quit the party in 2019.

“I am happy to return after five years. Past grievances are forgotten. I will work to ensure that the BJP returns to power,” Bhati said.

Sources said the issue of re-entry of leaders from the Raje camp figured in her talks with the top brass on Wednesday night. Raje convinced the top leadership to allow Bhati and some other leaders considered close to her to return as it would be beneficial to the party.

Bhati, 78, is a seven time MLA from Kolayat, an assembly seat under the Bikaner Lok Sabha constituency. He lost the 2013 election and in 2018, the BJP gave the party ticket to his daughter-in-law Poonam Kanwar. She lost the election and Bhati accused Union minister and BJP MP from Bikaner Arjum Ram Meghwal of campaigning against Kanwar to defeat her.

Bhati had openly backed Raje, calling for her to be made the face of the 2023 election. Bhati had claimed that he had been trying to rejoin the BJP but Meghwal had stalled his entry.

Analyst Manish Godha said the return of Bhati shows that Raje is being given importance in the party. “The BJP has tried to assuage Raje who has been miffed at not being made the face of the election and not being given any substantial role. The party has also managed damage control on seats where Bhati has influence.”

Bhati is said to have influence in the Rajput community and on assembly seats in Bikaner. His re-entry in the BJP will be a relief to the BJP as he could have cut the party’s votes in Bikaner.

