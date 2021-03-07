Home / Cities / Jaipur News / VHP vice president says 515 cr collected from Rajasthan for Ram Mandir
jaipur news

VHP vice president says 515 cr collected from Rajasthan for Ram Mandir

A nationwide campaign was run for 42 days from January 15 to collect funds for the building of the temple and ₹2,500 crore has been collected till March 4.
PTI, Jaipur
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 10:53 PM IST
In this file, Nripendra Mishra, the chairman of the Ram Temple Construction Committee along with Senior VHP leader Champat Rai during their inspection at Ramjanmabhoomi Nyas kaaryashala, in Ayodhya. (PTI Photo)

Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) vice president Champat Rai on Sunday said Rajasthan has contributed the highest 515 crore for the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

A nationwide campaign was run for 42 days from January 15 to collect funds for the building of the temple and 2,500 crore has been collected till March 4, he said at a press conference.

The idea of using Mirzapur stones for the plinth of the temple and stones from Jodhpur for its rampart is being considered, he said, adding, stones from Banshi Paharpur in Bharatpur district will also be used in the temple.

The grand Ram temple will be 161 feet high from the ground floor, 361 feet long and 235 feet wide. Three floors will be built, each 20 feet high, the VHP vice president said, adding the temple will have 160 pillars.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
vishwa hindu parishad ram temple construction
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP