Western Rajasthan record heavy to very heavy rains
Light to moderate rainfall occurred at many places of eastern Rajasthan while the western part of the state witnessed heavy to very heavy showers since Wednesday.
Poogal in Bikaner recorded the highest 9 cm rainfall while Kishanganj in Baran registered 6 cm of rains in a day. Railmagra in Rajsamand and Baran both gauged 5 cm of rainfall during the same period, the weather department said.
Jaisalmer, Kota, Dabok, Bundi and Sirohi recorded 47 mm, 13.4 mm, 11 mm, 7 mm and 4.5 mm of rains from Thursday morning till evening.
The department has predicted heavy rain in Jhalawar, Dungarpur, Banswara, Pratapgarh, Chittorgarh, Udaipur, Sirohi, Barmer, Jalore districts during till Friday.
Prayagraj police to trace source of raw material being used in crude bombs
After several incidents of crude bomb attacks in Sangam City in the recent past, the Prayagraj police have now begun efforts to trace the source of not just these homemade bombs but also their ingredients so as to check the menace permanently. To note, use of crude bombs during clashes among students as well as by criminals to maim their opponents is very common in Prayagraj.
KDMC fills potholes on Tilak Chowk Road in Kalyan after 2 senior citizens suffer injuries from fall
Following the incident of two senior citizens falling due to the presence of potholes in Kalyan and suffering injuries, the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation, on Thursday, filled the said potholes on Tilak Chowk Road. On Wednesday, two senior citizens – Ravindra Pai, 60, and Ganesh Sahastrabuddhe, 69, fell into a water-filled pothole while going for a walk at two different spots at Tilak Chowk and suffered injuries. He was taken to a private hospital for treatment.
Already 84 tree falls recorded since June this year; activists question NMMC policy
The number of tree falls in Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation limits has seen a considerable increase this year. As per the daily records maintained by the disaster management cell, 84 trees have fallen since June, raising questions on NMMC's policy on tree plantation as well as pruning practices. When compared with the 144 trees recorded to have fallen during last year's monsoon, the number so far this year is quite alarming for the green lovers.
₹10Cr allocated for developing Pandavkada waterfalls; greens sceptical
A Government Resolution (GR) allocating funds for developing Kharghar-based Pandavkada waterfalls area has got the city environmentalists talking. The Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi government, on June 28, had issued the GR of allocating funds for developing tourist spots across Maharashtra. Included in the list was Pandavkada waterfalls, which will be allocated ₹10Cr. The waterfall is a popular monsoon destination frequented by scores of tourists. Since 2014, another Nerul-based activist, Dharmesh Barai has been conducting clean-up drives at the waterfalls.
Motorists put up with traffic snarls in Thane
Thursday was a nightmare for commuters travelling in and out of Thane city as there was choc-a-bloc traffic for over nine hours along the stretch from Majiwada towards Mumbai and Nashik. The Eastern Express Highway had a 45-minute delay all through the day on Thursday. Ghodbunder Road experiences the most traffic snarls. Commuters entering Thane through the Eastern Express Highway over the one-year-old Kopri Bridge are also experiencing traffic issues.
