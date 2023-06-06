Woman forcibly ‘married’ by kidnapper in Jaisalmer; video surfaces

A 23-year-old woman was kidnapped and forcibly ‘married’ by her abductor just days before her wedding with another man in Rajasthan’s Jaisalmer district, her family members alleged. Meanwhile, a video of the abductor carrying the woman in his arms and performing a wedding ritual by walking around a fire lit in an open ground surfaced on social media on Tuesday. The woman was seen crying for help in the video.

The woman was abducted by a group of men from outside her house under Mohangarh police station area on June 1. Mohangarh police station in-charge Pukha Ram said that she was rescued on the same day and the prime accused, identified as Puspendra Singh (28), was sent to jail.

However, some miscreants circulated the video on social media platforms on Tuesday.

On Tuesday, the woman’s family members protested outside the district collectorate in Jaisalmer and demanded action in the matter.

They said that her marriage has been scheduled for June 12 and the accused are continuously threatening the family to disturb her wedding. They alleged that police had arrested only one accused while the rest were roaming freely.

Police said that the properties of the accused will be attached, and the absconding accused will be arrested soon.