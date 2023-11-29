Woman, her two minor sons murdered in Rajasthan’s Jaipur: Police

A woman and her two minor sons were killed by an unknown assailant on Wednesday, who slit their throat and fled the spot firing in the air, police said. (Representative Photo)

Jaipur East deputy commissioner of police (DCP) Gyan Chand Yadav said that the incident took place in the afternoon at a time when the woman’s husband was not at home.

“Police reached the spot after receiving information from the neighbours. We are interrogating the husband and a few other people based on suspicion. Further investigation is underway,” said the DCP.

“Preliminary probe suggests the assailant is someone familiar to the victims. He slit the throats of all three with a knife and also stabbed them several times to ascertain the death. Though the murder weapon has not yet been found, a pistol was recovered from the spot,” DCP Yadav said.

He said that the neighbours and the victim’s mother and sister-in-law saw the assailant running away covering his face with a white cloth.

“The sister-in-law had gone to the terrace at the time of the incident. She came down and found the killer fleeing the spot. She tried to catch him, but the assailant fired bullets to scare her and also pushed her,” DCP added.

Upon hearing the gun firing, the neighbours came out and also saw the assailant escaping but failed to catch him. Later they informed the police.

A Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team has been sent to examine the spot, said Yadav, adding that the bodies have been sent for post-mortem.

A case under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code has been filed against an unknown assailant and further investigation into the incident has been launched, he said.