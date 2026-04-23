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220+ Joint replacement patients in Jaipur perform tadasana, set world record

In Jaipur, 220-plus joint replacement patients performed Tadasana to set a world record and challenge surgery recovery fears. 

Updated on: Apr 23, 2026 03:09 pm IST
By HT News Desk
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Jaipur: The Pink City has once again proven its excellence in the field of healthcare and medicine. During the “Dr Dubay Golden Warrior Walk” held in the capital, an extraordinary and inspiring moment that captured global attention. More than 220 patients who had undergone knee and hip joint replacement surgeries performed the Tadasana yoga posture together, setting a new world record. This remarkable achievement has been officially recorded in the Golden Book of World Records. Before this, Dr Dheeraj also set a world record for performing the highest number of joint replacement surgeries in a single day.

A Unique Initiative to Break Myths

Jaipur hosted a record-breaking event in which over 220 joint replacement patients performed Tadasana together.

The event was organised by the director of joint replacement & robotic surgery, Dr Dheeraj Dubay, at Shalby Hospital, Jaipur. The primary aim of this walk and yoga session was to eliminate the fear and misconceptions among people who suffer from joint pain but hesitate to undergo surgery due to widespread myths.

Speaking at the event, Dr Dheeraj Dubay said, “There is a common misconception in society that after joint replacement, a person cannot lead a normal life or perform activities like yoga. Today, these 220 ‘warriors’ have proven that not only can you walk after surgery, but you can also stay completely fit and perform challenging yoga postures.”

A Blend of Courage and Enthusiasm

Participants in the Warrior Walk ranged in age from 50 to 85 years. When all of them raised their hands and stood on their toes together to perform Tadasana, the audience and representatives of the record organisation were left astonished. The faces of the patients reflected confidence and joy instead of pain. After confirming the record, officials from the Golden Book of World Records presented a certificate to Dr Dubay and his team.

Don’t Live in Pain – Embrace Modern Medicine

 
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Home / Cities / Jaipur / 220+ Joint replacement patients in Jaipur perform tadasana, set world record
Home / Cities / Jaipur / 220+ Joint replacement patients in Jaipur perform tadasana, set world record
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