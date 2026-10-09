Two-tier barricades at Chilla, Singhu: Delhi fortifies borders after BKU backs CJP stir

Delhi Police has put in place a two-tier barricading system at the Capital’s border points, using conventional barricades and jersey barriers in multiple layers, as security agencies step up measures to prevent protesters from entering the city ahead of Saturday’s protest call by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), officials aware of the arrangements said on Friday.

Congress and INDIA bloc supporters in Connaught Place on Thursday. (Raj K Raj/HT photo)

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The heightened security at Chilla, Ghazipur, Apsara, and Singhu borders comes after the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) extended its support to the protest being organised to seek Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

"Paramilitary personnel and local police have already been deployed at the borders, while Uttar Pradesh Police have also stationed personnel at key junctions on their side of the border to prevent protesters from entering the Capital,” a senior police officer said, seeking anonymity.

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{{^usCountry}} “The barricades have been placed in layers, with regular police barricades followed by jersey barriers, to ensure that any attempt by groups to force their way into Delhi can be stopped," the officer said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The barricades have been placed in layers, with regular police barricades followed by jersey barriers, to ensure that any attempt by groups to force their way into Delhi can be stopped," the officer said. {{/usCountry}}

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The officer said the heightened deployment is aimed at maintaining law and order and preventing an unauthorised gathering in central Delhi. “Our focus is on ensuring that no group is allowed to enter the city in a manner that could disrupt public order. We are monitoring movement towards Delhi and will take appropriate action depending on the situation. UP and Haryana Police will alert us,” the officer said.

The police have also stepped up surveillance of transport operators and accommodation facilities to track any organised mobilisation ahead of the protest. Teams have been asked to monitor bus bookings and destinations, particularly those involving groups travelling towards New Delhi, officials said.

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Police personnel are also visiting hotels, guest houses, hostels and paying guest accommodations to verify the details of occupants and question those whose travel plans or group bookings warrant scrutiny, officials said. The checks include examining guest registers, verifying identity documents and asking visitors about the purpose and duration of their stay.

A senior officer said the police are also keeping a watch on railway stations and the airport for groups arriving from other cities. Specialised units, including the Special Cell and Crime Branch, have been tasked with tracking key organisers and members of groups expected to participate in the protest, officials said.

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The security measures follow reports of protesters travelling towards Delhi being questioned or detained in other states. In Madhya Pradesh, railway police detained 21 people travelling on the Goa Express towards Delhi after receiving information that a group of youths could disrupt public order, railway police officials said.

GRP Itarsi town inspector Sanjay Chauksey said the youths were taken to a hotel in Itarsi and questioned about their plans. Police asked them to return to Pune, he said.

An All India Youth Federation member from Mumbai also claimed to have received a call from Delhi Police while he was travelling to the Capital and questioned about his participation in the protest. He claimed that an officer accused him of travelling with a large group and called him a “terrorist” after he questioned the police action. He said he later got off the train at Faridabad and returned home.