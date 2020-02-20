e-paper
Jeweller bludgeoned to death with LPG cylinder

cities Updated: Feb 20, 2020 22:51 IST
Hindustan Times, Amritsar
A 43-year-old jeweller was bludgeoned to death by a junk dealer with an LPG cylinder over a monetary dispute in New Jaspal Nagar Colony on Sultanwind Road, Amritsar, past midnight on Wednesday.

The incident took place when Amrik Singh of the Kot Atma Ram area went to Anand Kumar’s house in New Jaspal Nagar Colony and asked for the money he had lent to him, police said.

Anand had borrowed money from Amrik for purchasing a new auto-rickshaw, said victim’s brother Gurmeet Singh. “My brother had been asking the accused to return the money for last a few months, but to no avail. On Wednesday night, when my brother went to meet him, Anand attacked him with an empty gas cylinder. My brother died on the spot,” said Gurmeet in his complaint to the police, adding that they came to know about the incident at around 3am.

A case under Section 302 (murder) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence, or giving false information to screen offender) has been registered against at the Sultanwind police station.

Sultanwind station house officer said the victim’s family was unaware of the exact amount which he lent to Anand. Raids are being conducted to arrest the accused, he said.

