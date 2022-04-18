Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
J&K: 1 railway police personnel killed, another injured in terror attack in Pulwama

According to police officials, terrorists fired upon the Railway Protection Force personnel in Kakapora area of Pulwama. Two RPF personnel had sustained bullet injuries and were shifted to the hospital.
Terrorists fired upon railway police personnel in Pulwama. (Representational image)
Published on Apr 18, 2022 07:19 PM IST
ByHT News Desk

A railway police personnel was killed and another injured in a terror attack in  Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district on Monday. According to police officials, terrorists fired upon the Railway Protection Force personnel near a tea stall in Kakapora area of Pulwama.  Head Constable Surinder Singh and ASI Devraj sustained bullet injuries and were shifted to the hospital. One of the personnel succumbed to injuries in the hospital. The entire area has been cordoned off and search operations are underway. Over the past three weeks, militants have stepped up attacks on security forces and civilians in the Valley. This was the ninth attack this month.On April 15, a village sarpanch Manzoor Ahmed was shot dead by terrorists in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir. Bangroo is the second victim of targeted killing of civilians by terrorists in three days. Satish Singh, a local Rajout, was shot dead on Wednesday in Kulgam districtIn a latest development, the Jammu and Kashmir Police said it will request the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) to strengthen safety features of the biometric ID, officials have told PTI. This comes after reports of terror groups misusing Aadhaar to camouflage the identity of their Pakistani cadres

The police force will also pitch for devising a mechanism for getting real-time information on an Aadhaar card being misused by terrorists.

 

