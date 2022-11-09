J&K sees heavy snowfall in Poonch, traffic suspended on Mughal road. Video

Parts of Jammu and Kashmir received heavy snowfall Wednesday, causing suspension of vehicular moment on the Mugahl Road. The road connects Bufliaz, a town in Poonch in Jammu to the Shopian district in Kashmir.

A video shared by news agency ANI showed snow covering the road, which has also been closed for vehicular traffic Sunday following overnight snowfall in the region.

The area - which is at an altitude of 3,500 m (11,500 ft) above sea level - experienced light to moderate snowfall throughout the night.

The 84-km road is a key piece of infrastructure as it connects the twin districts of Poonch and Rajouri to Shopian. It passes over the Pir Panjal mountains, which is higher than the Banihal Pass (2832 m above sea level) in the same range.

The union territory of Jammu and Kashmir received the season's first snowfall on October 20 in the higher reaches of the mountains, indicating the onset of winter.

On November 1, the Srinagar-Leh highway was closed due to rainfall and light snowfall in the region. Owing to the feeble western disturbance on Monday night, the Kashmir valley witnessed rains and light snowfall, the meteorological department (MeT) had said.

The valley also created a fresh record with a tourist footfall of 1.62 crores in 2022, the highest in the history of 75 years of independent India, reported ANI.

(With agency inputs)