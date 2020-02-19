Kaithal: Thieves uproot ATM, flee with ₹22.60 lakh

cities

Updated: Feb 19, 2020 21:50 IST

A gang of thieves targeted a locked ATM of State Bank of India in Kaithal’s Matour village and took away the cash dispenser containing around ₹22.6 lakh, police said on Wednesday.

The masked miscreants came in a car around 3.30am and first smashed the CCTV cameras. They then gained access to the ATM kiosk with the help of a gas cutter and uprooted the machine before fleeing with it, the police said.

As per the available CCTV camera footage, they were carrying sharp-edged weapons. The police said the accused took around 20 minutes to finish the task.

The broken shutter was spotted by bank employees in the morning and police were informed.

On the complaint of branch manager Sunil Kumar, a first information report (FIR) has been registered under Sections 457 (house-breaking by night in order to commit offence punishable with imprisonment), 380 (theft) and 427 (mischief causing damage) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against unidentified accused at Kalayat police station.

Deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Vinod Shankar reached the spot with a team and launched an investigation.

He said in the preliminary probe, it was found that the accused had been planning the heist for the past few days. “We are taking help of CCTV cameras installed in the locality to get clue about the thieves,” he added.

Kalayat police station in-charge Vilasha Ram said efforts were being made to arrest the accused.

Vilasha, however, said the bank flouted the government rules which makes it mandatory to appoint security guards at ATM kiosks.

Cashier robbed at gunpoint in Sonepat

Four armed robbers struck at a restaurant on National Highway 44 near Sonepat’s Rai late on Tuesday and decamped with ₹35,000 by threatening the cashier with a gun.

In his complaint to the police, restaurant manager Varun Goswami said four youths came on two motorcycles around 10pm on Tuesday.

“One of them slapped cashier Vikas and then pointed a gun at him before taking away ₹35,000 from the counter. In the meantime, other accused also threatened the customers with guns and asked them to remain silent,” he added.

Murthal station house officer (SHO) Sumit Kumar said that they have in their possession the CCTV footage of the act.

“The accused robbed the cashier at gunpoint. We have formed teams to nab them,” he added.