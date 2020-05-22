e-paper
Kalyan records 48 new cases, 2 Covid deaths

cities Updated: May 22, 2020 00:13 IST
Sajana Nambiar
Two Covid patients died and 48 new cases were reported in Kalyan-Dombivli on Thursday, taking the death toll to 17 and total number of positive cases to 642.

This is the highest single-day jump of positive cases reported in Kalyan-Dombivli. On May 17, 42 cases were by Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC).

The two deaths reported on Thursday are of elderly patients, who were undergoing treatment at Covid hospitals.

The new cases include four children and four senior citizens.

A 65-year-old man from Dombivli who died, was admitted to RR Covid hospital in Dombivli after getting infected from a person in his building.

“He was diabetic when admitted to the hospital,” said an officer of health department of KDMC.

A 75-year-old man, who was admitted to Meera hospital on May 18, died. He was suffering from a lung disease. He was shifted to the Holy Cross Covid hospital where he died.

