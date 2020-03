Kalyan sanitation workers will get transport

cities

Updated: Mar 31, 2020 19:55 IST

The Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation’s (KDMC) commissioner has said sanitation workers will get transport facilities. “KDMT buses will ply in Badlapur, Amberneth, Titwala, Dombivli and Kalyan to ferry sanitation workers, who have been cleaning and fumigating every day. We are also taking help from the fire brigade to ensure cleanliness,” said Vijay Suryavanshi, commissioner, KDMC. Around 10 chief health supervisors, 60 sanitation officers and 1,500 workers are involved in cleaning and sanitising.