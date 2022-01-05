Karnataka govt issues guidelines for arrivals from Goa. Details here

In view of rising Covid-19 infections in Goa, the Karnataka government on Wednesday issued special surveillance measures for people arriving here from the coastal state. “Special surveillance measures for arrivals from Goa state,” the Karnataka health department informed on Twitter.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to the guidelines, passengers coming to Karnataka from Goa will have to mandatorily produce negative RT-PCR certificate from not more than 72 hours or three days before arriving in the southern state. This is applicable to those arriving from all modes of transport, including bus, train or personal vehicles, as well as those boarding connecting flights from Goa.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also Read | Special measures needed to contain Covid-19 in Bengaluru: Karnataka minister

If the passenger is taking a flight, the concerned airline will issue boarding pass only to those who produce the negative RT-PCR certificate. Railway authorities, too, are responsible to ensure that passengers carry this document.

In case of bus travel, the same responsibility shall lie with the conductor, the circular mandated.

Further, deputy commissioners in districts bordering Goa, such as Belagavi and Uttar Kannada, will be required to make necessary arrangements to check whether vehicles entering Karnataka are complying with the said instructions.

Also, frequent travellers between the two states need to undergo RT-PCR tests once every 15 days, and produce negative report for the same.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Exemptions will be granted only to constitutional functionaries, health care professionals, and children below 5 years of age. In case of emergency situation, the passenger's swab shall be taken upon arrival in Karnataka.