Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Kerala: Massive fire breaks out at Brahmapuram waste plant, rescue operation underway

Kerala: Massive fire breaks out at Brahmapuram waste plant, rescue operation underway

ANI |
Mar 04, 2023 07:07 PM IST

Following the incident, the rescue operation was started under which over 5000 litres of water were sprayed in active fire zones.

Over 5000 litres of water was sprayed after a massive fire broke out at the Brahmapuram waste plant in Kochi, the Southern Naval Command said on Saturday.

The incident happened at the Brahamapuram waste plant in Kochi.(Representational image. )

The incident happened at the Brahamapuram waste plant in Kochi.

Following the incident, the rescue operation was started under which over 5000 litres of water were sprayed in active fire zones.

In addition to the defence fire tenders on the ground, aerial firefighting is also being carried out using large Area Aerial Liquid Dispersal Eqpt by naval ALH, the Southern Naval Command said.

Further details are underway in the case.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
kerala fire
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP