Kerala: Massive fire breaks out at Brahmapuram waste plant, rescue operation underway

Over 5000 litres of water was sprayed after a massive fire broke out at the Brahmapuram waste plant in Kochi, the Southern Naval Command said on Saturday.

The incident happened at the Brahamapuram waste plant in Kochi.

Following the incident, the rescue operation was started under which over 5000 litres of water were sprayed in active fire zones.

In addition to the defence fire tenders on the ground, aerial firefighting is also being carried out using large Area Aerial Liquid Dispersal Eqpt by naval ALH, the Southern Naval Command said.

Further details are underway in the case.

