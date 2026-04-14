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Kerala zoo steps up heat mitigation measures as temperatures rise

Kerala zoo steps up heat mitigation measures as temperatures rise

Published on: Apr 14, 2026 07:54 pm IST
PTI |
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Thiruvananthapuram, As the mercury rises and the IMD issues a "yellow alert" for soaring temperatures across Kerala, inmates of the zoological park here are being shielded by an intensive heat-mitigation strategy, sources said on Tuesday.

Kerala zoo steps up heat mitigation measures as temperatures rise

While the city's human population retreats to shade and air conditioning, the zoo's diverse inhabitants are being cared for by a specialised team of caretakers and medical professionals working overtime to ensure their comfort and safety.

The cornerstone of this defence is a revamped nutritional plan that prioritises hydration over heavy caloric intake, zoo sources said.

The animals are now being served a seasonal feast of iced watermelons, chilled grapes, and pomegranates at frequent intervals throughout the day.

Rather than a simple summer treat, it is a clinical hydration strategy designed to maintain electrolyte balance as the sun's rays grow increasingly intense.

According to zoo veterinarian Nikesh Kiran, every species has been individually evaluated to create a customised summer menu that complements its regular diet and helps prevent heat exhaustion.

Though the current heatwave is severe, the proactive measures taken at the zoo ensure that the animals remain protected from extreme temperatures.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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