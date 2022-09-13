Home / Cities / Kolkata News / 'Mamata turned Bengal into North Korea': Suvendu Adhikari during BJP protest

'Mamata turned Bengal into North Korea': Suvendu Adhikari during BJP protest

kolkata news
Published on Sep 13, 2022 04:59 PM IST

Adhikari was among several BJP leaders detained on their way to the secretariat ‘Nabanna.’ The Bengal unit of the BJP has also shared video footage of police thrashing BJP workers.

BJP's Bengal unit tweeted photos of the protest march saying Bengal had risen against Trinamool corruption.(Twitter)
BJP's Bengal unit tweeted photos of the protest march saying Bengal had risen against Trinamool corruption.(Twitter)
Written by Nisha Anand | Edited by Aniruddha Dhar

Leader of Opposition in Bengal Suvendu Adhikari, who was detained by the Kolkata Police ahead of the BJP's ‘Nabanna Chalo’ march, on Tuesday slammed chief minister Mamata Banerjee for enforcing dictatorship and said she has turned the state into "North Korea".

Adhikari was among several BJP leaders detained on their way to the secretariat ‘Nabanna.’ "Chief minister Mamata Banerjee does not have the support of her people and so she is enforcing dictatorship, similar to North Korea in Bengal. Police will have to pay for what it is doing since Monday. The BJP is coming," news agency ANI quoted Adhikari as saying.

The Bengal unit of the BJP has also shared video footage of police thrashing BJP workers. A 42-second video shows a police personnel purportedly thrashing a man as he tries to defend himself.

“Look at the actions of the police, the lapdogs of Mamata and her party! Does the police have the courage to slap corrupt TMC officials like this? The police is now a cadre of the corrupt party,” BJP Bengal posted on Twitter.

Also Read | BJP will be back in Himachal, CM Jairam Thakur brushes aside Cong, AAP challenge

The BJP leaders were detained from Hastings in Kolkata. The Kolkata Police has also put up heavy barricading at Hastings near the state government's new Secretariat.

Earlier, a clash broke out between BJP workers and police outside the Raniganj railway station as they tried to leave for Kolkata to take part in the protests.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
west bengal bengal bjp
west bengal bengal bjp
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court. (Pic for representation)

    Letter to CJI: OBA president opposes elevation of SC lawyers as HC judges

    The president of the Oudh Bar Association of the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court has opposed the elevation of advocates practicing at the Supreme Court as judges of the Allahabad high court. Chaudhary's letter to the CJI comes days after president of the Supreme Court Bar Association Vikas Singh gave a statement advocating elevation of Supreme Court advocates as judges of high court.

  • An assistant commissioner of Kolkata Police attacked by protesters amid BJP's 'Nabanna Chalo' march against the state government in Kolkata on Tuesday.&nbsp;

    Video: Kolkata cop cornered, thrashed by mob holding BJP flags during protest

    Many police personnel and BJP workers reportedly suffered injuries as parts of Kolkata and Howrah district turned into a battlefield on Tuesday as supporters of the saffron party clashed with the cops while trying to get past barricades erected to prevent them from marching towards the West Bengal secretariat 'Nabanna'. A Kolkata Police officer said, "There was no report of any serious injury to any protestors though several police personnel have suffered injuries".

  • Earlier in July, Vedanta along with Foxconn had met Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde and deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis for investment in the proposed manufacturing facility which was expected to generate nearly 200,000 jobs (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)

    Pune loser as Vedanta picks Gujarat over Maharashtra

    Along with politicians, industrialists and others have expressed disappointment over mining giant Vedanta Ltd.'s selection of Gujarat over Maharashtra for setting up its semiconductor manufacturing facility as part of its $20 billion joint-venture with Taiwan-based electronics manufacturer, Foxconn. Earlier in July, Vedanta along with Foxconn had met Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde and deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis for investment in the proposed manufacturing facility which was expected to generate nearly 200,000 jobs.

  • Players in action during a kabaddi match at district-level games being held under Kheda Watan Punjab Diyan at Guru Nanak Stadium in Ludhiana. (Harvinder Singh/HT)

    Kheda Watan Punjab Diyan: 1,800 players vie for top honours on Day 2 in Ludhiana

    Over 1,800 under-14 players participated on the second day of district-level games being held under the Kheda Watan Punjab Diyan across 22 venues in the district on Tuesday. Matches are being held for 22 games, including roller skating, long jump, handball, swimming, judo and kabaddi. The games for under-14 category (boys' and girls') are being organised from September 12 to 14.

  • Gurugram on Tuesday recorded a maximum temperature of 34.5°C and a minimum of 26.4°C,as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted spells of rain and thunderstormacross the district till Saturday. (Vipin Kumar/HT Photo)

    Gurugram to record spells of rain this week

    The India Meteorological Department has predicted spells of rain and thunderstorm in the city till Saturday. IMD officials said that a low-pressure zone presently hovering over central Madhya Pradesh has started rainfall activity which is expected to bring down the daytime temperature by 2-4 degree Celsius. Director of IMD station at Chandigarh, Manmohan Singh, said that the low-pressure system had formed in the central Bay of Bengal which kept travelling westward from Odisha and Chhattisgarh.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, September 14, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out