11-year-old girl found dead in Kolkata house; locals say stepmom tortured her

KOLKATA: An 11-year-old girl was found dead in the wardrobe of her house in south Kolkata’s Alipore on Monday, a senior Kolkata Police officer said.

Police said neighbours thrashed the girl’s father and stepmother following accusations that she frequently assaulted the child. But they were rescued and taken away by the police for questioning.

The woman is sister of Sanjay Roy, who is serving a life term in connection with the rape and murder of a 31-year-old trainee doctor in RG Kar Hospital and Medical College, who was killed on August 9 last year. The senior officer cited above said the couple was being questioned in connection with the death. Roy, a 35-year-old civic volunteer of the Kolkata Police, was convicted and sentenced to life in prison on January 20 this year.

“The body has been sent for a post-mortem. A case of unnatural death has been registered,” the officer added.

The girl’s father was in tears as he boarded the police van. “My daughter has died. Let me die too,” he said. The girl’s biological mother, his first wife, died by suicide five years ago. He had later married his wife’s younger sister to take care of his daughter.

But neighbours said the girl’s stepmother “tortured” her.

One of them, Pulak Das, said the woman used to beat the girl “almost every day”.

The girl’s stepmother denied the charge. “Why should I torture her? You can ask her tutor,” she told reporters after she was beaten with shoes by local residents.

