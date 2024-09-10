200 sandstone bollards to fence Rumi Darwaza

Over 200 sandstone bollards ordered from Rajasthan will fence the iconic Rumi Darwaza, ASI officials said. As such, traffic will not be allowed to pass from under the iconic structure even as vehicular movement is already restricted ever since its restoration began two years ago. HT Image

Some of the bollards will be removable to let processions during Muharram pass through or as and when needed. “Over 200 bollards will guard the iconic 18th-century edifice of the Nawabi era from traffic. They are specially designed in Rajasthan. The ones facing the three smaller gates of the Darwaza will be detachable,” said Aftab Hussain, the superintending officer of Arachnological Survey of India (ASI)-Lucknow Circle.

ASI undertook the restoration of Rumi Darwaza, which was in bad shape for many decades. After the herculean task was completed recently, traffic was allowed to pass through it during Muharram in July. ASI was, however, seeking the local administration’s cooperation to permanently shut down vehicular movement from under the 80 feet structure built in 1784 by Nawab Asaf-Ud-Daula.

Recently, the administration approved ASI’s request and decided to restrict all traffic, except ekka-tanga and e-rickshaws, on the cobblestone track in Hussainabad. “It was a challenging task for ASI to draft the plan. So, we decided to keep the bollards facing the three sub-gates detachable,” said Aftab.

The ASI official added the body had been wanting to stop traffic from passing through under the gate. “This time, ASI has got full cooperation of the divisional commissioner and district magistrate,” he added.

Divisional commissioner Roshan Jacob has, meanwhile, asked authorities to chart out alternative routes for the movement of vehicles.