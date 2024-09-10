 200 sandstone bollards to fence Rumi Darwaza | Kolkata - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Sep 10, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

200 sandstone bollards to fence Rumi Darwaza

ByAakash Ghosh, Lucknow
Sep 10, 2024 06:24 AM IST

Over 200 sandstone bollards will fence Rumi Darwaza, restricting traffic under the historic structure, with some removable for processions.

Over 200 sandstone bollards ordered from Rajasthan will fence the iconic Rumi Darwaza, ASI officials said. As such, traffic will not be allowed to pass from under the iconic structure even as vehicular movement is already restricted ever since its restoration began two years ago.

HT Image
HT Image

Some of the bollards will be removable to let processions during Muharram pass through or as and when needed. “Over 200 bollards will guard the iconic 18th-century edifice of the Nawabi era from traffic. They are specially designed in Rajasthan. The ones facing the three smaller gates of the Darwaza will be detachable,” said Aftab Hussain, the superintending officer of Arachnological Survey of India (ASI)-Lucknow Circle.

ASI undertook the restoration of Rumi Darwaza, which was in bad shape for many decades. After the herculean task was completed recently, traffic was allowed to pass through it during Muharram in July. ASI was, however, seeking the local administration’s cooperation to permanently shut down vehicular movement from under the 80 feet structure built in 1784 by Nawab Asaf-Ud-Daula.

Recently, the administration approved ASI’s request and decided to restrict all traffic, except ekka-tanga and e-rickshaws, on the cobblestone track in Hussainabad. “It was a challenging task for ASI to draft the plan. So, we decided to keep the bollards facing the three sub-gates detachable,” said Aftab.

The ASI official added the body had been wanting to stop traffic from passing through under the gate. “This time, ASI has got full cooperation of the divisional commissioner and district magistrate,” he added.

Divisional commissioner Roshan Jacob has, meanwhile, asked authorities to chart out alternative routes for the movement of vehicles.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, September 10, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On