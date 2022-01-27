4 of family killed as coal mine collapses in Bengal

KOLKATA: Four members of a family were killed when a portion of an open cast coal mine collapsed near Asansol in West Bengal on Wednesday.

The dead have been identified as Shyamal Bauri, Pinki Bauri, Anna Bauri, and Natabar Bauri. One more villager was injured.

“We received information that a portion of an open cast mine has collapsed. Later four bodies were recovered. They belong to the same family,” said Abhishek Gupta, deputy commissioner of police.

The family lived in a village adjacent to the mine. Dulal Bauri, a relative of the victims, said that the family went inside the mine to extract coal to earn a living.

“We got the news that the mine had collapsed and they got buried. Later their bodies were recovered,” said Dulal Bauri.

Ruling Trinamool Congress legislator Narendranath Chakraborty said the mine was dangerous as it had no fencing.

“It is at least 300 feet deep. It is very dangerous. The mine is located around 150-200 feet from a river where children often play,” Chakraborty said.

BJP leader Jitendra Tiwari demanded the immediate arrest of the owners of the mine.