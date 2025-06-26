4 years on, CBI arrests prime accused in BJP worker’s death in 2021

KOLKATA: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday arrested Arun Dey, 50, in connection with the murder of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) worker Abhijit Sarkar in the May 2 2021, violence after the West Bengal assembly elections were announced. Abhijit Sarkar, a BJP worker, was allegedly dragged out of his house at Narkeldanga in Kolkata and murdered (FILE PHOTO)

Dey was arrested at Teghoria near Kolkata on Thursday morning. He was produced before a local judge and remanded in judicial custody till July 4.

“A mob tied a television wire around my brother’s neck and dragged him along the road. They smashed his head with a stone. Dey alias Bhai (brother) was the one who tied the wire and dragged him,” said Biswasjit Sarkar, brother of the deceased.

The first information report (FIR) lodged by Abhijit’s brother Biswasjit, had named 20 people. CBI has arrested 15 people to date.

Abhijit Sarkar was dragged out of his house at Narkeldanga in Kolkata and killed after the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) returned to power in West Bengal for the third time in a row.

The Calcutta high court on August 19, 2021 ordered a court-monitored CBI probe into the allegations of murder and crimes against women.