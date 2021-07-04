Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Kolkata News / 50% applications for cyclone Yaas relief in Bengal binned as 'bogus': Report
kolkata news

50% applications for cyclone Yaas relief in Bengal binned as 'bogus': Report

The state government last month received 381,774 applications at the camps set up under its Duare Tran (relief at doorstep) programme for cyclone Yaas, the official said.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Deepali Sharma | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUL 04, 2021 05:51 PM IST
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee takes stock of the damage caused by Cyclone Yaas, in Digha on May 28. (File photo)

The West Bengal government has declined almost 50 per cent of the applications, which were filed seeking compensation for the Cyclone Yaas damage, as "bogus", after spot verification, PTI quoted a senior official as saying.

The state government last month received 381,774 applications at the camps set up under its Duare Tran (relief at doorstep) programme, the official said, reported PTI.

Also read | ‘Waiting for nod from PM’: Mamata on delay in dates for bypolls in Bengal

"After due verification of all applications, done between June 18 and 30, at least 1,86,815 were rejected - mainly by block development officers or heads of urban local bodies - as they were found to be fake," PTI quoted him as saying.

More than 162,000 applications seeking relief were filed in South 24 Paraganas district, of them over 75,000 were rejected. In Purba Midnapore, 72,878 applications of total 117,654 submissions were rejected.

"We found out that 12,000 of the 14,000 applications filed from Nandigram-I block were bogus. In Egra II, only 52 of 6,874 submissions were found to be genuine," PTI quoted him as saying.

Cyclone Yaas struck Bengal and its neighbouring state Odisha in May and left with massive destruction in the coastal regions.

Chief minister Mamata Banerjee, while rolling out the relief programme in May, had asked those affected by the cyclone to personally apply in writing and not in bulk as she sought to avoid any controversy after the relief distribution at the time of cyclone Amphan.

Learning from the past mistakes, the state government thoroughly cross-checked the applications this time, unlike after cyclone Amphan when relief was distributed by treating all the applications as authentic.

"This time, the administration verified every claim before giving its approval," the officer said, reported PTI. He added that the genuine claimants have started receiving compensation from July 1.

The chief minister had earlier claimed that the state incurred a total loss of over 20,000 crore due to the natural disaster.

The government notified that someone whose agricultural land suffered damaged due to the cyclone would get between 1,000 and 25,000 and any farmer cultivating betel leaf and a person who lost his cattle will be able to draw a compensation of 5,000 and 30,000 respectively.

Further, 5,000 compensation was notified by the state government for partially damaged mudhouses and 20,000 for the fully damaged ones.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
west bengal govt cyclone yaas
TRENDING NEWS

Raveena Tandon shares video of safari in rain, Madhuri Dixit reacts

Iconic places from around the world re-created in Minecraft, including Taj Mahal

Elephant named Kinyei’s dust bath video is all about happiness

CSK shares special tweet on MS Dhoni and Sakshi Dhoni’s wedding anniversary
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Indian Railways
Covid vaccine
Petrol Price
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP