8-yr-old girl playing outside her new flat falls from 9th floor, critical: Cops

KOLKATA: An eight-year-old girl fell from the ninth floor of a high-rise through the building’s shaft for fire hydrants at a residential housing society at Maheshtala near Kolkata late on Thursday.

The victim, Anwesha Ghosh a student of class four of Kolkata school, is battling for life at a state-run multi-speciality hospital.

Police said that the family moved into their new flat in Eden City on Thursday and were holding the housewarming ceremony when the incident took place.

“At about 8pm, the child fell through the fire shaft on the ninth floor while playing with another girl. She was rushed to a private hospital from where she was referred to the state-run hospital,” said a police officer.

Her father Goutam Ghosh is a government employee and her mother is a homemaker.

Anwesha’s elder sister, Ahana told reporters that the shaft was only covered with a plywood board.

“As guests had come, my sister wanted to play with her friend in the corridor. Within a few minutes, we heard a crashing sound and then a huge thud. We rushed out to find that my sister had fallen from the ninth floor,” Ahana told reporters.

A local resident Aniruddha Bose said that they were standing near the tower when they heard a huge thud. They started looking for the source of the sound but found nothing.

“It was then that we saw the child’s mother and sister rushing down the staircase, crying. They said that the child fell through the fire hydrant shaft. We rushed to the spot where the fire shaft was located and rescued the girl. She was bleeding profusely,” Bose said.

The complex’s residents staged a protest accusing the builder of mismanagement. Police said no formal complaint has been filed by the family yet.