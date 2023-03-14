Adenovirus infections subsiding? What Bengal government said

The West Bengal government has said adenovirus infections, which claimed the lives of 19 children since December, have started to subside.

An awareness rally on adenovirus. (ANI)

“Fresh admissions in hospitals have come down from around 800 per day to around 600 daily now,” said an official.

The state registered a sharp spike in adenovirus cases since December 2022. Pediatric beds in Kolkata hospitals were almost full.

A National Institute of Cholera and Enteric Diseases official said around 32% of the samples sent to them since January tested positive for adenovirus. “In December, it was 22%. Usually, it ranges below 10%.”

The government maintained a seasonal increase in acute respiratory infections is reported around spring. This year an uptick was reported affecting mostly children.

A task force set up to monitor the situation daily held its first meeting on Monday. “To date, the focus was only on government hospitals. Private hospitals will also now be covered. Training will be organised for doctors working in private hospitals.”

House-to-house visits of health workers will be increased for early detection of cases. Advisories will also be issued for the primary screening of children and to raise awareness among families for early detection.

In February, medical colleges across the state and the chief medical officers were directed to check the preparedness and take stock of equipment and infrastructure including oxygen supply and pediatric ventilators.

An advisory was issued asking people to avoid crowded places and wear masks. Parents were requested not to send children to school if they were sick.

The state registered 12,343 cases of acute respiratory infections since January.