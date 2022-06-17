Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Kolkata News / ‘Agnipath’ protests reach West Bengal; Kolkata, Siliguri, Purulia report unrest
kolkata news

‘Agnipath’ protests reach West Bengal; Kolkata, Siliguri, Purulia report unrest

Some youths staged protests outside the house of Union minister of state for ports and shipping Shantanu Thakur in Thakurnagar
Agnipath protests in north Bengal’s Siliguri on Friday.
Published on Jun 17, 2022 03:03 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

The wave of protests against the Centre’s new tri-service recruitment scheme – ‘Agnipath’ – on Friday reached West Bengal when aspiring youths took out rallies and blocked trains in multiple areas. There were, however, no reports of any violent incidents such as stone-pelting or arson, the police said.

At Thakurnagar in North 24 Parganas, protestors blocked railway tracks for more than an hour. Some youths also staged protests outside the house of Union minister of state for ports and shipping Shantanu Thakur in Thakurnagar.

“Railway lines were blocked from around 8 am till 9:15 am. Services were disrupted in Sealdah Bongaon section,” said a spokesperson of the Eastern Railway.

In north Bengal’s Siliguri, the second most important city in the state after Kolkata, a few hundred youths from adjoining districts brought out a rally at the Venus crossing in the heart of the city.

They first assembled at Salugara and started marching towards Sevoke Road. Tyres were set on fire in the middle of the roads. The police, however, intervened to disperse the protestors. None were arrested.

RELATED STORIES

“We demand that the army should recruit us following old norms. We would serve the nation for four years under the new recruitment scheme. Then what? There is no guarantee of a permanent career under the new scheme,” said Sujoy Dhar, a protestor in Siliguri.

A section of protestors attempted to enter the New Jalpaiguri station near Siliguri, a sight quite common in states such as Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Telangana in the wake of the protests. The police, however, stopped and persuaded them to return.

In Purulia district, the police had to resort to lathi-charge to disperse protestors who had blocked the Barakar Road.

Protests were also reported from Howrah where youths tried to block the Howrah Bridge which connects it with Kolkata.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP