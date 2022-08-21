Amid voting for Asansol municipal bypoll, Trinamool, BJP supporters clash

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Published on Aug 21, 2022 12:50 PM IST

Apart from Asansol, polling is being held in Bongaon as well, which comes under the North 24-Parganas district.

BJP MLA Lakshman Ghorui alleged that the party workers were attacked by the rival Trinamool's supporters after they came to check the polling process.
ByHT News Desk

Clashes broke out between the supporters of Trinamool Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party on Sunday despite heavy police deployment soon after polling for the by-elections in West Bengal’s Asansol municipal corporation began. The state frequently reports violence during elections.

BJP MLA Lakshman Ghorui alleged that the party workers were attacked by the rival Trinamool's supporters after they came to check the polling process. Accusing the Trinamool Congress of rigging elections, he told news agency ANI: “We had come to see whether polling was going on peacefully or not, but TMC supporters attacked us."

The ruling Trinamool Congress has given the ticket to the current mayor of Asansol Bidhan Upadhyay, who is contesting against the BJP's Dilip Chakraborty.

Apart from Asansol, polling is being held in Bongaon as well, which comes under the North 24-Parganas district. In Bongaon Municipality, the ruling TMC has fielded Papai Raha against BJP's Arup Pal.

Earlier, in the parliamentary constituency bypoll in Asansol, actor-turned-politician Shatrughan Sinha had registered a landslide victory on April 16 by securing 6,56,358 votes. Trinamool Congress (TMC) won both Asansol parliamentary and Bally.gunge Assembly seats by-elections held in April year. In Ballygunge, TMC candidate Babul Supriyo won the bypolls securing 51,199 votes.

