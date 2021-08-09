Amit Shah behind attack on TMC leaders in Tripura, alleges Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee alleged on Monday that youth Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders from the state were attacked and arrested in Tripura during the weekend on instructions from union home minister Amit Shah.

“Tripura chief minister Biplab Deb does not have so much courage. I firmly believe that the instructions came from Amit Shah and the union home ministry,” Banerjee told the media after visiting youth TMC leaders Jaya Dutta and Sudip Raha at the state-run SSKM Hospital in Kolkata in the morning.

Banerjee also alleged that the life of her nephew and TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee, who rushed to Tripura on Sunday, is also in danger. “Abhishek’s car was attacked last week,” she said, referring to the August 2 incident.

“Whenever Abhishek boards a plane, five ruffians are placed in the seats around him. His life is in danger. Instructions have been sent to Tripura so that we cannot hire planes and helicopters,” Banerjee said.

“Before being arrested, our youth leaders were assaulted in front of the police. The police did not arrange for their treatment or even give them water for 36 hours,” she added.

TMC youth front leaders Debangshu Bhattacharya, Sudip Raha and Jaya Dutta, who were touring Tripura as part of the party’s plans to prepare for assembly polls in 2023 and pose a challenge to the BJP, alleged on Saturday that their cars were stopped and attacked on Ambassa Road by goons backed by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

They also alleged that shots were fired and a TMC office was vandalised in Dharmanagar, the biggest Tripura town after Agartala.

On Sunday morning, the three leaders, along with 11 others, were arrested for violating pandemic restrictions by travelling after 7pm when the state begins its 10-hour curfew every day. They were also charged under non-bailable sections of the Indian Penal Code. Abhishek Banerjee rushed to Tripura along with Bengal minister Bratya Basu, Rajya Sabha member Dola Sen and TMC state general secretary Kunal Ghosh.

When the arrested leaders were produced in court, the judge dropped the criminal charges and granted bail to all 14. Banerjee returned to Kolkata with Bhattacharya, Raha and Dutta on Sunday night.

The alleged attack took place five days after Abhishek Banerjee was shown black flags in Tripura and a BJP worker hit his car with a bamboo stick. Banerjee went to Agartala after employees of Indian Political Action Committee (I-Pac), the company formed by election strategist Prashant Kishor, were stopped by the local police from leaving the hotel they had checked in to. They were also charged with violating pandemic restrictions.

After Saturday’s incident, the BJP denied the allegations while the Tripura unit of the Communist Party of India (Marxist), the main Opposition party in the state, issued a statement condemning the attack.

Reacting to Mamata Banerjee’s allegations, Bengal BJP’s chief spokesperson Samik Bhattacharya said, “If the chief minister claims that goons are boarding planes to pose a threat to Abhishek Banerjee, her police is free to arrest them at the Kolkata airport. What is stopping them?”

“As far as whatever she said about Amit Shah is concerned, we leave it to the judgement of the masses. The BJP has not become so intellectually bankrupt that it has to react to such allegations. The TMC is an insignificant force in Tripura,” said Bhattacharya.