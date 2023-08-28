Bengal fireworks factory blast: One person arrested

One person has been arrested in connection with the explosion at an illegal firecracker factory in West Bengal’s North 24 Parganas district that left at least seven people dead on Sunday.

Police said their investigation was going on.

Forensic experts and a police contingent were at the spot on Monday to collect samples even as severed body parts were recovered metres away from the blast site. “One person has been arrested. An investigation is going on,” a police officer said.

The explosion took place inside a two-storey house, injuring the building’s owner, Sheikh Samsul Ali. Keramat Ali, another alleged illegal firecracker maker arrested in May, and his son, Rabiul Ali, were among those killed.

Three buildings collapsed while three others were damaged due to the impact of the explosion. Police brought in earth-moving vehicles to remove the debris amid apprehension that more bodies could be buried under it.

The arrested person was identified as Safikul Islam, an associate of Keramat Ali.

West Bengal governor CV Ananda Bose visited the explosion scene late on Sunday while Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Suvendu Adhikari was likely to visit the spot along with a delegation on Monday. The BJP has demanded an NIA probe.