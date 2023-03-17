Assam court acquits student booked under UAPA last year after sharing poem on Facebook

A sessions court in Assam’s Golaghat district has acquitted a 19-year-old student who was arrested under the stringent Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) in May last year after sharing a poem on Facebook.

Barnashree Buragohain spent nearly two months in jail. (Shutterstock)

Barnashree Buragohain, an undergraduate student in Jorhat, also mentioned in her Facebook profile that she would rebel against the nation a thousand times for the sake of freedom.

“The sessions court has acquitted my sister of all charges. We have finally got justice and truth has prevailed,” said Barnashree’s brother, Arindom, on Thursday.

She spent nearly two months in jail before the Gauhati high court gave her bail in July.

The Assam Police drew flak for arresting her for merely writing a poem even as they maintained the arrest had nothing to do with that.

GP Singh, the state police chief who was then special director general, said there was a specific call for waging war against the state in her Facebook post.

