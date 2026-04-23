...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Bengal Assembly Polls: Clashes reported from several districts in phase 1 voting

Clashes, crude bombs and alleged attacks on candidates mark Phase 1 of West Bengal polls across multiple districts despite heavy security deployment.

Published on: Apr 23, 2026 05:23 pm IST
By Joydeep Thakur, Kolkata
Advertisement

Clashes were reported from several of the 152 constituencies across 16 districts that went to polls in the first phase of the West Bengal Assembly elections on Thursday, with sporadic incidents of violence also recorded the previous night.

Violence reported in Murshidabad, Birbhum and other districts during Phase 1 polling. (PTI)

Tensions flared in parts of Murshidabad, Birbhum, Cooch Behar and Dakshin Dinajpur, where rival party workers allegedly clashed, crude bombs were hurled and candidates faced attacks, even as security forces were deployed in large numbers to ensure a free and fair polling process.

Domkal and Nowada in Murshidabad, which accounted for the highest number of voter deletions after the adjudication process, saw clashes late on Wednesday night.

Tension prevailed at Raipur village in Domkal even on Thursday morning, with a section of voters at one polling station alleging that they were threatened with firearms and asked not to go to the polling station. Police and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) reached the spot and escorted the villagers to the polling station, officials said.

“TMC workers tried to attack me. A section of locals and my security guard rescued me. There were no police. I didn’t see the CAPF either,” Sarkar said.

Clashes were also reported from Labhpur and Murarai in Birbhum district. In Labhpur, workers of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) allegedly attacked a polling agent of Debasis Ojha, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate. In Murarai, two workers of the Indian National Congress were reportedly injured in a clash with TMC supporters.

At Sitalkuchi in Cooch Behar district, a clash broke out between TMC and BJP workers, leaving a local BJP leader injured.

Meanwhile, Agnimitra Paul, the BJP candidate from Asansol South in West Burdwan, alleged that the rear windshield of her vehicle was damaged during stone pelting.

The Election Commission of India (EC) had put in place elaborate arrangements to ensure free, fair and violence-free polling. More than 2,400 companies of central armed police forces were deployed, along with large contingents of the state police, while webcasting was conducted at all 44,000 polling stations.

In 2021, there were large-scale allegations of post-poll violence after the results were declared on May 2 and the TMC returned to power for the third time in a row, winning 213 of the 294 assembly seats. The Calcutta High Court later ordered a CBI probe into the allegations.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Joydeep Thakur

Joydeep Thakur is a Special Correspondent based in Kolkata. He focuses on science, environment, wildlife, agriculture and other related issues.

Home / Cities / Kolkata / Bengal Assembly Polls: Clashes reported from several districts in phase 1 voting
Home / Cities / Kolkata / Bengal Assembly Polls: Clashes reported from several districts in phase 1 voting
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.